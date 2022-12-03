Renaissance Technologies LLC Makes New $36.89 Million Investment in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 270,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,885,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.50% of Tetra Tech as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Tetra Tech by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tetra Tech by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $774,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Tetra Tech by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Tetra Tech by 2.3% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Tetra Tech

In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Tetra Tech news, SVP Roger R. Argus sold 4,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.67, for a total value of $632,352.05. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,081 shares in the company, valued at $319,787.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Jill Hudkins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.79, for a total transaction of $309,580.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,915.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,231 shares of company stock worth $2,067,954 over the last ninety days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Tetra Tech Stock Performance

Several brokerages recently commented on TTEK. StockNews.com raised shares of Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Maxim Group increased their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $190.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th.

NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $154.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $138.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.79 and a beta of 0.92. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.55 and a twelve month high of $190.83.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.11. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $736.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $712.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.89%.

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through two segments Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

Featured Stories

