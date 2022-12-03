Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Buys Shares of 47,500 ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter worth approximately $85,000. 42.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $55.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $63.00 to $26.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.36.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Down 3.4 %

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Cuts Dividend

Shares of ZIM opened at $19.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 12-month low of $19.21 and a 12-month high of $91.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 2.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be issued a $2.95 dividend. This represents a $11.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 60.82%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 28th. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.04%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

Further Reading

