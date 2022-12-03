Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 586,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 33,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers were worth $38,178,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RBA. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 5,492,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $324,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,411 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 19.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,652,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $274,617,000 after buying an additional 747,804 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 2.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,703,479 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $218,616,000 after buying an additional 90,212 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,680,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $174,016,000 after buying an additional 579,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its stake in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,546,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,679,000 after acquiring an additional 298,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

RBA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Northcoast Research raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “negative” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $74.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $62.00 to $55.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.67.

Shares of NYSE RBA opened at $54.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.53. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $48.65 and a twelve month high of $72.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.95, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA – Get Rating) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a net margin of 18.49% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The company had revenue of $411.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $366.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.56%.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

