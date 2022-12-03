Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Position in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) by 36.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 203,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.59% of FTI Consulting worth $36,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after purchasing an additional 25,761 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of FTI Consulting by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,229,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,264,000 after purchasing an additional 86,580 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTI Consulting by 2.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 948,928 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,190,000 after purchasing an additional 22,603 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 1.2% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 845,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,949,000 after buying an additional 9,801 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,328,000.

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FTI Consulting in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock.

In other FTI Consulting news, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total transaction of $257,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 28,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,974,286.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Claudio Costamagna sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $1,296,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,818 shares in the company, valued at $6,288,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Vernon James Ellis sold 1,500 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.96, for a total value of $257,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,974,286.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FCN opened at $171.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $169.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $168.65. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $132.36 and a one year high of $190.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 0.24.

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

