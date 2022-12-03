Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK) Stock Holdings Increased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNK – Get Rating) by 80.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,410,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,076,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.00% of Cinemark worth $36,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in shares of Cinemark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Cinemark by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in Cinemark during the second quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CNK. B. Riley decreased their target price on Cinemark from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cinemark from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Cinemark from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Cinemark from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.44.

Shares of NYSE CNK opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.98 and a beta of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.36. Cinemark Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.07 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.49.

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of June 30, 2022, it operated 522 theatres with 5,868 screens in the United States, and South and Central America. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

