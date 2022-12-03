Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 64,800 Shares of Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 294,800 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 64,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Watts Water Technologies worth $36,213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Natixis grew its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 67.8% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 68,367 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,386,000 after purchasing an additional 27,631 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,948 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Natixis Investment Managers International raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 386,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,479,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirova raised its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mirova now owns 12,196 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:WTS opened at $159.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.00. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.31 and a 52 week high of $201.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $140.70 and a 200 day moving average of $135.62.

Watts Water Technologies Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Watts Water Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Watts Water Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.00.

About Watts Water Technologies

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.