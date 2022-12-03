Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $37.36 Million Stock Holdings in The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 4,727.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 569,675 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 557,875 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $37,362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TD. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 64.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,597,000 after purchasing an additional 47,142 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,563 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 67,510 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,434,000 after acquiring an additional 7,063 shares in the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,910 shares of the bank’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TD. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$106.00 to C$103.00 in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.50 in a research report on Monday, August 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$98.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $68.59 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.15. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $57.27 and a 1-year high of $86.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $124.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.7081 dividend. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $2.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 35.11%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.