Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,636,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 427,819 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of Vanda Pharmaceuticals worth $39,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,488 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VNDA opened at $10.91 on Friday. Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $18.00. The stock has a market cap of $617.40 million, a P/E ratio of 90.92 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.38.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Profile

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Vanda Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs. The company's marketed products include HETLIOZ for the treatment of non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

