Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Pure Storage, Inc. (NYSE:PSTG – Get Rating) by 71.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,540,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 642,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.52% of Pure Storage worth $39,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter worth about $29,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in Pure Storage in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Pure Storage during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pure Storage during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Pure Storage by 40.4% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Pure Storage stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 740.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.99. Pure Storage, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $36.71.

Pure Storage ( NYSE:PSTG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. Pure Storage had a net margin of 0.51% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The business had revenue of $646.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.06 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Pure Storage, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew William Fraser Brown sold 12,637 shares of Pure Storage stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $381,384.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,673,420.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PSTG. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com raised Pure Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 25th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Pure Storage from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pure Storage to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Pure Storage has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.94.

Pure Storage, Inc provides data storage technologies, products, and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Purity software is shared across its products and provides enterprise-class data services, such as data reduction, data protection, and encryption, as well as storage protocols, including block, file, and object.

