Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stake in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,919,277 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 197,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.38% of Smith & Wesson Brands worth $38,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Smith & Wesson Brands by 117.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC lifted its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 562.8% during the second quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,069 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Smith & Wesson Brands in the 1st quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 9,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 3,113 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Smith & Wesson Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Smith & Wesson Brands

In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.49, for a total transaction of $31,470.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 90,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $950,110.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert L. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.95, for a total transaction of $29,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 93,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,197.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $102,750 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Up 2.0 %

SWBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWBI opened at $12.39 on Friday. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $18.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $567.21 million, a P/E ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.02.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The company had revenue of $84.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. Smith & Wesson Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 21st. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.63%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells firearms worldwide. The company offers handguns, including revolvers and pistols; long guns, such as modern sporting rifles, bolt action rifles; handcuffs; suppressors; and other firearm-related products under the Smith & Wesson, M&P, and Gemtech brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Wesson Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.