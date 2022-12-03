Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires New Stake in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 341,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $38,608,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Darden Restaurants as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DRI. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Darden Restaurants in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants by 15.1% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Darden Restaurants by 52.6% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 357 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Darden Restaurants by 24.9% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 21,368 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,256 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Darden Restaurants by 180.3% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DRI opened at $145.48 on Friday. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.96 and a 52 week high of $155.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $17.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $137.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.05.

Darden Restaurants ( NYSE:DRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. Darden Restaurants had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 40.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 10th were paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Darden Restaurants’s payout ratio is 67.13%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DRI. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $153.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Darden Restaurants from $140.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Darden Restaurants presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.43.

In other Darden Restaurants news, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $766,035. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Nana Mensah sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.47, for a total transaction of $128,470.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,506.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Douglas J. Milanes sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total value of $323,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,057 shares of company stock valued at $6,092,586 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 29, 2022, it owned and operated 1,867 restaurants, which included 884 under the Olive Garden brand, 546 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 172 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 85 under the Yard House brand name, 62 under The Capital Grille brand, 45 under the Seasons 52 brand name, 42 under the Bahama Breeze brand, 28 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brand name, and 3 under the Capital Burger brand; and franchised 60 restaurants comprising 35 under the Olive Garden brand, 18 under the LongHorn Steakhouse brand name, 4 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen brand, 2 under The Capital Grille brand name, and 1 under the Bahama Breeze brand.Darden Restaurants, Inc was founded in 1968 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

