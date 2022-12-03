Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 684,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 174,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.11% of Aflac worth $37,896,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aflac during the 1st quarter worth $158,782,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 6,290.9% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,291,341 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,488 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Aflac by 62.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,936,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,865,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897,212 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Aflac by 21,537.7% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 595,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,314,000 after buying an additional 592,287 shares during the period. Finally, Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,946,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Aflac

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total value of $98,896.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $724,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Audrey B. Tillman sold 22,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.80, for a total value of $1,585,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 151,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,740,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.64, for a total transaction of $98,896.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $724,625.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,715,467. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Aflac from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Aflac from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.82.

NYSE:AFL opened at $72.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $52.07 and a 52 week high of $72.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.25.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 24.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to buyback 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Aflac Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Aflac’s payout ratio is 20.41%.

Aflac Profile

(Get Rating)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.