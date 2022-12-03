Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec Has $2.75 Million Position in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH)

Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) by 346.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,886 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,286 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec’s holdings in DoorDash were worth $2,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in DoorDash by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DoorDash by 19.5% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,884,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DoorDash by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 80,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 80.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut DoorDash from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $185.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Oppenheimer raised DoorDash from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of DoorDash from $84.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of DoorDash from $98.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.72.

Insider Buying and Selling at DoorDash

DoorDash Stock Performance

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, Director Stanley Tang sold 4,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total value of $226,381.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,733,792.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.27, for a total transaction of $66,587.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 86,028 shares in the company, valued at $4,582,711.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,419 shares of company stock worth $2,809,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash stock opened at $55.19 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $171.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.81 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.57 and a 200-day moving average of $62.22.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.94% and a negative net margin of 14.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

