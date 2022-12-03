PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 145.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,702,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,192,200 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $36,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in PG&E by 9.2% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,513,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,044,000 after buying an additional 379,827 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in PG&E by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 132,762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 6,995 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PG&E by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 286,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 55,799 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank grew its position in PG&E by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,449,473 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,007,000 after purchasing an additional 789,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of PG&E in the second quarter valued at approximately $937,000. Institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PCG opened at $15.66 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.55. The firm has a market cap of $38.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. PG&E Co. has a twelve month low of $9.64 and a twelve month high of $15.91.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on PG&E from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on PG&E from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of PG&E from $12.50 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of PG&E from $14.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PG&E from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PG&E has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.38.

In other PG&E news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total value of $516,950,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 307,743,590 shares in the company, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, major shareholder Pg&E Fire Victim Trust sold 35,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.77, for a total transaction of $516,950,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,743,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,545,372,824.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of PG&E stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,083,330 shares of company stock worth $995,783,290 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

