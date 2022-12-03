Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $39.05 Million Holdings in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Calix, Inc. (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,143,823 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 303,895 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Calix were worth $39,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Calix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,043,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $3,273,000. Texas Permanent School Fund acquired a new position in shares of Calix during the 1st quarter worth about $1,668,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its position in shares of Calix by 23.1% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 48,229 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 9,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in Calix during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,041,000. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Calix stock opened at $72.33 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $65.41 and a 200-day moving average of $53.21. Calix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.59 and a 52-week high of $80.95. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 101.87 and a beta of 1.64.

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.08. Calix had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm had revenue of $236.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Calix, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CALX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Calix from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Calix from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $69.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen boosted their price target on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Calix from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

In related news, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Calix news, Director Kathleen M. Crusco sold 24,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total value of $1,769,924.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,953.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.65, for a total value of $353,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 32,176 shares of company stock worth $2,346,735. 16.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

