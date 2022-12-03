Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 710,400 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 2,234.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 742,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 710,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $39,879,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new position in Canadian Natural Resources during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Natural Resources in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 30.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,357 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $59.96 on Friday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 12 month low of $37.40 and a 12 month high of $70.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Canadian Natural Resources ( NYSE:CNQ Get Rating ) (TSE:CNQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $8.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.98 billion. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 34.75% and a net margin of 24.55%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 8.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.6237 per share. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 28.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$88.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$92.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Natural Resources from C$85.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.57.

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

