Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,397,022 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 153,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.62% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $40,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SUPN. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 163.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,983 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 28.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,390 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $116,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 780,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 2,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.05, for a total transaction of $79,177.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 782,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,436,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jack A. Khattar sold 1,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $39,025.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 780,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,325,970. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 27,540 shares of company stock worth $978,062. Company insiders own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.3 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NASDAQ SUPN opened at $37.51 on Friday. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.95 and a 52 week high of $37.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 58.61 and a beta of 0.95.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

