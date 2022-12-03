Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 194,100 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 255.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 194,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $40,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in Sempra by 2.9% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 5,580 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $938,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sempra by 3.4% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,673 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Sempra by 18.7% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Sempra by 128.5% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares in the last quarter. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SRE has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sempra from $173.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Sempra from $189.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sempra from $144.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.40.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $165.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $52.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.68. Sempra has a 52 week low of $121.59 and a 52 week high of $176.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.48.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 16.13% and a return on equity of 10.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is 64.24%.

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

