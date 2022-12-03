Renaissance Technologies LLC Boosts Stock Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 312.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 778,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after buying an additional 589,400 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.95% of Louisiana-Pacific worth $40,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LPX. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 2,900.0% during the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 480 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at $52,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 35.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:LPX opened at $63.98 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.20 and a 12-month high of $79.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.41. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America cut Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

