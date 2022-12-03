Renaissance Technologies LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 697.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 906,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 792,440 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Unilever were worth $41,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Unilever by 16.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 17,225,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,961,000 after purchasing an additional 2,378,067 shares during the last quarter. Equity Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the first quarter worth $59,188,000. Hamlin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Unilever during the second quarter valued at $48,274,000. River Road Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Unilever by 57.3% in the first quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 2,720,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,995,000 after acquiring an additional 991,438 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Unilever by 10.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,687,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,322,000 after purchasing an additional 744,885 shares during the last quarter. 9.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Unilever alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UL. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 26th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Unilever from $42.75 to $46.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

Unilever Price Performance

Unilever Cuts Dividend

Unilever stock opened at $51.50 on Friday. Unilever PLC has a 12-month low of $42.44 and a 12-month high of $54.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.90 and a 200 day moving average of $46.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $0.4211 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%.

Unilever Profile

(Get Rating)

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.