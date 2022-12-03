Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,217,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.61% of Gladstone Commercial worth $41,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gladstone Commercial by 22.1% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,698 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 49,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Gladstone Commercial during the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Gladstone Commercial in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.63% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Gladstone Commercial from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I dropped their target price on shares of Gladstone Commercial from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Gladstone Commercial Stock Up 1.2 %

Gladstone Commercial Announces Dividend

Shares of GOOD opened at $18.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.56. Gladstone Commercial Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $26.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 4.81 and a current ratio of 4.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $748.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.20, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.13.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1254 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 19th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.96%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is presently -3,000.00%.

Gladstone Commercial Company Profile

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

