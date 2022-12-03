Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,202,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 285,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $41,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Equinor ASA by 51.1% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Equinor ASA during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Equinor ASA by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on EQNR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 354.00 to 376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equinor ASA from 304.00 to 342.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price objective on Equinor ASA from 345.00 to 360.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $288.45.

NYSE EQNR opened at $36.87 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $24.81 and a 52 week high of $42.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $119.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from Equinor ASA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.97%.

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

