Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $42.02 Million Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 839,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 67,616 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $42,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 163.3% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,571 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at National Storage Affiliates Trust

In related news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,126,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director J. Timothy Warren acquired 4,680 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.00 per share, for a total transaction of $177,840.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,126,670. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mourick Mark Van bought 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 69,252 shares of company stock worth $2,623,760 over the last ninety days. 11.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Trading Down 1.5 %

National Storage Affiliates Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:NSA opened at $39.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 41.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $39.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $70.04.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 234.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird lowered National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.50.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Company Profile

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

