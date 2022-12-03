Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 102,173 Shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,957,233 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 102,173 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in A10 Networks were worth $42,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in A10 Networks by 615.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 434,340 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,246,000 after buying an additional 373,651 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 675.3% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 386,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,393,000 after purchasing an additional 336,736 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in A10 Networks by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,131,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,273,000 after purchasing an additional 296,250 shares during the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in A10 Networks by 35.6% during the first quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 1,004,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,018,000 after purchasing an additional 263,732 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in A10 Networks by 43.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 703,145 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,112,000 after purchasing an additional 212,798 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ATEN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of A10 Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. BWS Financial boosted their target price on shares of A10 Networks from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd.

In related news, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $90,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,002,114. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other A10 Networks news, Director Eric Singer sold 60,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total value of $1,090,343.41. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 46,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,653.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Brian Becker sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $90,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 55,673 shares in the company, valued at $1,002,114. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,684 shares of company stock worth $1,271,426. Insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $19.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.21. A10 Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.27 and a twelve month high of $19.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. This is a boost from A10 Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. A10 Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A10 Networks, Inc engages in the provision of application networking solutions that help organizations ensure that their data center applications and networks remain available, accelerated, and secure. It offers cloud storage, enterprise solutions, security products, data center, application delivery, load balancing, and distributed denial of service protection.

