Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Stock Holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,036,303 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,418,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.42% of AbCellera Biologics worth $42,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $85,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in AbCellera Biologics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in AbCellera Biologics by 183.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 7,536 shares in the last quarter. 44.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AbCellera Biologics alerts:

AbCellera Biologics Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ABCL opened at $12.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.09 and a beta of -0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $11.83 and a 200-day moving average of $10.79. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.42 and a 52-week high of $15.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AbCellera Biologics Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $40.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on AbCellera Biologics from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on AbCellera Biologics from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.50.

(Get Rating)

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, artificial intelligence-powered antibody discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that could be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 156 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract with 36 partners.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AbCellera Biologics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbCellera Biologics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.