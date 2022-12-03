Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 217,700 Shares of monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in monday.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) by 109.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 416,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 217,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.94% of monday.com worth $42,997,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 189.2% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 3,434 shares in the last quarter. Noked Israel Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of monday.com by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Noked Israel Ltd now owns 243,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,160,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of monday.com by 15.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,509,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,765,000 after purchasing an additional 199,048 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter worth about $2,470,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP lifted its position in shares of monday.com by 758.6% in the second quarter. Jeneq Management LP now owns 18,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,949,000 after buying an additional 16,689 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

Get monday.com alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on MNDY shares. Loop Capital began coverage on monday.com in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of monday.com from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of monday.com in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of monday.com from $145.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on monday.com from $160.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, monday.com currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.06.

monday.com Stock Up 1.2 %

monday.com Profile

MNDY stock opened at $108.07 on Friday. monday.com Ltd. has a 12 month low of $73.58 and a 12 month high of $329.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $101.76 and its 200 day moving average is $110.08.

(Get Rating)

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for monday.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for monday.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.