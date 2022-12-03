Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,995 Shares of Centerspace (NYSE:CSR)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in Centerspace (NYSE:CSR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 536,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 3.49% of Centerspace worth $43,738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 27.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,180,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,846,000 after buying an additional 257,030 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 15.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 887,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,742,000 after purchasing an additional 119,848 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Centerspace by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,463,000 after purchasing an additional 58,404 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Centerspace by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,306,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hill Winds Capital LP acquired a new position in Centerspace during the second quarter worth $2,854,000. 83.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CSR opened at $64.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Centerspace has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $112.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $65.88 and a 200-day moving average of $75.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CSR shares. Piper Sandler cut shares of Centerspace from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Colliers International Group reduced their price target on Centerspace to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Centerspace from $77.00 to $69.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James downgraded Centerspace from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of Centerspace from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.14.

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of June 30, 2021, Centerspace owned 62 apartment communities consisting of 11,579 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota.

