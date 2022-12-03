Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $45.92 Million Stock Holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Rating) by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 257,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.08% of NetEase worth $45,924,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in NetEase during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase during the second quarter worth $34,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in NetEase by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 444 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in NetEase during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in NetEase by 25.3% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 643 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.76% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTES opened at $70.90 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.95. NetEase, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.09 and a 52-week high of $108.86. The company has a market cap of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.31.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.435 per share. This is a boost from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.53%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NTES shares. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of NetEase from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. HSBC dropped their price objective on NetEase from $122.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NetEase from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NetEase, Inc provides online services focusing on diverse content, community, communication, and commerce in the Peoples' Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Online Game Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others. It develops and operates PC and mobile games, as well as offers games licensed from other game developers.

