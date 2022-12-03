Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $46.42 Million Holdings in EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,258,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 51,992 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of EVERTEC worth $46,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of EVERTEC by 592.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 638,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,139,000 after acquiring an additional 546,369 shares during the last quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,813,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in EVERTEC by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,582,147 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,617,000 after purchasing an additional 216,824 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 692.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 127,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,685,000 after purchasing an additional 110,993 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,289,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $380,201,000 after buying an additional 85,465 shares during the last quarter. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EVTC. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on EVERTEC in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on EVERTEC from $43.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $46.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.50.

NYSE EVTC opened at $33.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market cap of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $51.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 31st. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is presently 5.52%.

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

