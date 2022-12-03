Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,488 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in F5 were worth $993,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of F5 by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,830,286 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,427,188,000 after acquiring an additional 96,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in F5 by 6.8% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,574,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,373,834,000 after purchasing an additional 416,388 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in F5 by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,469,881 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,142,932,000 after purchasing an additional 517,198 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in F5 by 14.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,875,830 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $391,955,000 after buying an additional 237,116 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,581,255 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $241,996,000 after buying an additional 442,388 shares in the last quarter. 93.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FFIV stock opened at $153.94 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $146.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.69. F5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $133.68 and a 52 week high of $249.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.09.

Insider Buying and Selling

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The network technology company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $700.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $692.17 million. F5 had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 17.67%. Analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 8.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $25,491.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other F5 news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total transaction of $25,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,435,687.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Mika Yamamoto sold 5,442 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.27, for a total transaction of $768,791.34. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 7,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,101,906. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,157 shares of company stock valued at $1,722,035 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FFIV. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $205.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays dropped their price target on F5 from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on F5 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on F5 from $173.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on F5 from $303.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.23.

F5 Profile

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FFIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.