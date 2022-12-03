Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Decreases Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,526 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in J. M. Smucker by 0.9% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 342,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,853,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its position in J. M. Smucker by 90.9% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 4,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in J. M. Smucker by 3.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 63,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 303.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SJM has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

In related news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total transaction of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SJM opened at $154.45 on Friday. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $155.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $145.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.00.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is 76.55%.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.