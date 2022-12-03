Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,025 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $998,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMC. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 4,700.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Vulcan Materials by 416.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Vulcan Materials Stock Performance

Shares of VMC stock opened at $184.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.49. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a PE ratio of 41.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 35.96%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Vulcan Materials from $199.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James lowered their price target on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Vertical Research upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $175.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $202.00.

About Vulcan Materials

(Get Rating)

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.