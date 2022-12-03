Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) Shares Acquired by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Get Rating) by 1,062.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,457,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,245,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Chegg were worth $46,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in Chegg by 10.7% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,762,248 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $89,435,000 after acquiring an additional 460,363 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,628,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,369,000 after purchasing an additional 13,278 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Chegg by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 2,598,021 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $94,256,000 after purchasing an additional 979,467 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Chegg by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,256,857 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $23,603,000 after purchasing an additional 602,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Chegg by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 988,720 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,871,000 after buying an additional 161,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.61% of the company’s stock.

CHGG stock opened at $29.69 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.06, a PEG ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 1.07. Chegg, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $37.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a current ratio of 7.19.

In other news, Director Paul Leblanc sold 12,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $360,920.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,108. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHGG. TheStreet upgraded shares of Chegg from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chegg from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Chegg from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Chegg from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chegg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.25.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students starting with their academic journey and extending into their careers with products and services to support and help them better understand their academic course materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

