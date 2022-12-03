Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,182 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 12,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $886,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its holdings in Kellogg by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 20,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its position in shares of Kellogg by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 3,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 11.2% in the first quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 1,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its position in shares of Kellogg by 2.3% in the second quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 7,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kellogg

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total value of $7,030,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares in the company, valued at $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.30, for a total transaction of $7,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,431,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,967,158,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 702,800 shares of company stock worth $50,064,712. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Stock Up 0.9 %

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on K shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.64.

K opened at $73.83 on Friday. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $59.54 and a 12 month high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.97. The company has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.01, a P/E/G ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 0.44.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

