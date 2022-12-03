Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) by 193.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,814 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,407 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SEI Investments by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,645,954 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $701,203,000 after acquiring an additional 260,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SEI Investments by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,143,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $369,873,000 after purchasing an additional 452,434 shares during the period. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its stake in SEI Investments by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,792,881 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,369,000 after buying an additional 968,459 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in SEI Investments by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,020,748 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $128,313,000 after buying an additional 40,984 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its position in SEI Investments by 4.4% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,447,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $78,219,000 after buying an additional 60,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.50% of the company’s stock.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total value of $817,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 83,386 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total value of $4,592,067.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,136,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,163,135.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.51, for a total transaction of $817,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,114,933.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 98,486 shares of company stock valued at $5,415,802 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.40% of the company’s stock.

SEIC stock opened at $63.16 on Friday. SEI Investments has a one year low of $46.30 and a one year high of $64.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.55 and a 200-day moving average of $54.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.01.

SEIC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. TheStreet upgraded SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on SEI Investments from $59.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

