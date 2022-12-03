Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
DraftKings Stock Performance
NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.49 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.
Analyst Ratings Changes
DraftKings Profile
DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DraftKings (DKNG)
- Why CSL Ltd Stock Could Be Worth a Look
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/28 – 12/02
- Okta Inc Celebrates Earnings Beat But Can They Sustain the Boost?
- Institutions Are Buying Ambarella, Should You?
- Can ZIM Defy Broad Downturn In The Container Shipping Industry?
Receive News & Ratings for DraftKings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DraftKings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.