Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) by 243.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 61,947 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DKNG. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 66.2% during the second quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 30,452 shares during the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $69,110,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in DraftKings by 6.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 378,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,419,000 after acquiring an additional 23,649 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in DraftKings by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. 29.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DraftKings Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $15.49 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.79.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DraftKings Profile

Several research firms have recently commented on DKNG. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DraftKings from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 21st. Roth Capital raised shares of DraftKings from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on DraftKings from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DraftKings from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.54.

DraftKings Inc operates a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. It offers multi-channel sports betting and gaming technologies, powering sports and gaming entertainment for operators in 17 countries. The company operates iGaming through its DraftKings brand in 5 states, as well as operates Golden Nugget Online Gaming, an iGaming product and gaming brand in 3 states.

