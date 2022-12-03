Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,454 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth $1,988,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 161.4% during the second quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,000 after buying an additional 3,290 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.8% during the second quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 88,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,886,000 after buying an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC raised its position in Airbnb by 368.4% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Airbnb in the second quarter valued at about $1,328,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.45% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total transaction of $473,357.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,681,634.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total value of $313,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 240,981 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,192,509.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Catherine C. Powell sold 5,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.66, for a total value of $473,357.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,370 shares in the company, valued at $9,681,634.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 833,241 shares of company stock worth $93,845,333. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ABNB. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Airbnb from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $165.00 to $154.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Tigress Financial lowered their price target on shares of Airbnb from $214.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.70.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $101.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.93. Airbnb, Inc. has a one year low of $86.71 and a one year high of $191.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.60.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

