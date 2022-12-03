Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Grows Holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,575 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,326 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.0% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Suncoast Equity Management boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,080 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 716 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Fair Isaac by 12.0% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

NYSE:FICO opened at $621.32 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $486.03 and its 200 day moving average is $452.94. The firm has a market cap of $15.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The firm had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.