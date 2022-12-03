Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 1,006 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its stake in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) by 32.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,076 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $1,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 0.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,155 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.3% in the first quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 3,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,026,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in Deckers Outdoor by 2.8% in the second quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 1,865 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on DECK. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $393.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush raised Deckers Outdoor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $410.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $411.92.

In other news, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Bonita C. Stewart sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,906,650. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO David Powers sold 2,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.36, for a total value of $1,001,347.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 92,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,657,254.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 13,600 shares of company stock valued at $4,824,959 in the last three months. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DECK stock opened at $389.32 on Friday. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a one year low of $212.93 and a one year high of $410.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $351.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $312.96. The firm has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The textile maker reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.66 by $0.14. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 13.13%. The company had revenue of $875.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $808.31 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 18.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and relaxed casual shoes and sandals under the Sanuk brand name.

