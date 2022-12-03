Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 3,862 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Get Rating) by 18.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,862 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $1,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. GQG Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of British American Tobacco by 91.3% in the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 29,035,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,077,000 after buying an additional 13,859,376 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 8,377.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,912,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,877,653 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in British American Tobacco by 20.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,132,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,189,386 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in British American Tobacco by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,449,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,788,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in British American Tobacco by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,414,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,807,000 after buying an additional 897,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

British American Tobacco stock opened at $42.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $40.44. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12-month low of $34.04 and a 12-month high of $47.24.

BTI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of British American Tobacco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st.

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

