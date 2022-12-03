Northern Trust Corp Purchases 6,203 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 412,954 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,203 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $113,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEDG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 79.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 95 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 431.8% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 274.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get SolarEdge Technologies alerts:

SolarEdge Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $308.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.27. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.15 and a 52-week high of $375.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $247.35 and a 200 day moving average of $274.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a current ratio of 3.53.

Insider Activity at SolarEdge Technologies

Analyst Ratings Changes

In related news, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total transaction of $1,538,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,931,822. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, VP Rachel Prishkolnik sold 3,219 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.46, for a total transaction of $986,494.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,274,218.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, VP Meir Adest sold 5,000 shares of SolarEdge Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.75, for a total value of $1,538,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,931,822. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,997 shares of company stock valued at $5,326,213. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

SEDG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on SolarEdge Technologies from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 target price on the stock. Northland Securities upgraded SolarEdge Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. TheStreet downgraded SolarEdge Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on SolarEdge Technologies from $400.00 to $379.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.92.

SolarEdge Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates through five segments: Solar, Energy Storage, e-Mobility, Critical Power, and Automation Machines. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SEDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SolarEdge Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SolarEdge Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.