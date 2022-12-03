National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) Position Increased by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NNN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in National Retail Properties by 97.2% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 627 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of National Retail Properties during the first quarter valued at $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in National Retail Properties by 684.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 917 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in National Retail Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in National Retail Properties by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

NNN has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of National Retail Properties to $47.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded National Retail Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, National Retail Properties currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.30.

Shares of National Retail Properties stock opened at $46.20 on Friday. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.90. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.40, a PEG ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.89.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

