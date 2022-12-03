Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Boosts Stake in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 327.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,206 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Littelfuse were worth $1,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,040,384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,893,000 after buying an additional 37,011 shares in the last quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. lifted its holdings in Littelfuse by 4.1% during the first quarter. Mairs & Power Inc. now owns 835,547 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,394,000 after purchasing an additional 32,923 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 8.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 650,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $165,156,000 after purchasing an additional 48,629 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 6.5% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 640,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $159,682,000 after purchasing an additional 38,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Littelfuse by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 638,911 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $159,351,000 after purchasing an additional 22,265 shares during the period. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Littelfuse news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at $605,226.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LFUS shares. Cowen lowered Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Littelfuse from $254.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.20.

Shares of Littelfuse stock opened at $247.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $220.05 and a 200 day moving average of $238.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Littelfuse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.19 and a 12 month high of $326.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.07%.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

