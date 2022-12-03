Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Buys 613 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,772 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CDW. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of CDW during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in CDW by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 42,231 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in CDW by 45.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,755 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of CDW by 18.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,956 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,029,000 after purchasing an additional 7,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.6% during the first quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 26,570 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,753,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on CDW in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on CDW in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CDW from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CDW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $206.00.

CDW opened at $190.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.37. CDW Co. has a 1 year low of $147.91 and a 1 year high of $208.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a $0.59 dividend. This is a boost from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.01%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, and security.

