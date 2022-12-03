Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Has $1.13 Million Position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 23,381 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,945 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. American International Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 12.6% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 6,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 522,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,340,000 after purchasing an additional 185,937 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,501,157 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,256,000 after purchasing an additional 169,724 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in Apollo Global Management by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,013,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 47,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,528,000. 69.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. TheStreet downgraded Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their target price on Apollo Global Management from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $59.50 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.20.

Apollo Global Management Trading Down 1.4 %

Apollo Global Management Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE:APO opened at $68.25 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.52. The company has a market capitalization of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.62 and a 52-week high of $75.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is presently -28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.88, for a total transaction of $1,297,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 431,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,994,811.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Featured Stories

