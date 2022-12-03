Natixis Acquires New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Natixis acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 25,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,959,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in Ecolab by 119.2% in the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 40,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 38,800 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ecolab by 145.7% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Ecolab alerts:

Insider Activity at Ecolab

In related news, Director David Maclennan purchased 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Angela M. Busch sold 2,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.66, for a total transaction of $392,518.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,852,752.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $139.66 per share, for a total transaction of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,759,297.02. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ecolab Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of ECL stock opened at $151.36 on Friday. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.04 and a 1 year high of $237.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.11 billion, a PE ratio of 38.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.68 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 8.13%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ECL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $168.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ecolab has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.88.

About Ecolab

(Get Rating)

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ECL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ecolab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ecolab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.