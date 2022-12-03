Natixis Decreases Stake in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Natixis decreased its position in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,727 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 20,291 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Targa Resources were worth $3,982,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 21.8% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new position in shares of Targa Resources during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Targa Resources in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Targa Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,086 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $147,834.82. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,099,049.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 62,326 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $4,228,195.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,016,865.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TRGP opened at $75.19 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $67.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $17.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.93 and a beta of 2.35. Targa Resources Corp. has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $81.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 132.08%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

