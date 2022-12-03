Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp lessened its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 270,749 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.07% of Fair Isaac worth $108,543,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FICO. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 12,407 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,974,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 266,875 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,989,000 after buying an additional 2,652 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 678.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after buying an additional 4,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 247.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,084 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,664,000 after buying an additional 24,266 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FICO stock opened at $621.32 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $486.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $452.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac Co. has a fifty-two week low of $340.48 and a fifty-two week high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac ( NYSE:FICO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.10 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current year.

FICO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded Fair Isaac from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $622.80.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

