MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MongoDB, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 428,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,029 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.63% of MongoDB worth $111,152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDB. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Prentice Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $28,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MongoDB in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in shares of MongoDB by 422.6% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MongoDB Stock Performance

Shares of MDB stock opened at $160.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $173.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $246.47. MongoDB, Inc. has a 1 year low of $135.15 and a 1 year high of $570.58. The company has a quick ratio of 4.02, a current ratio of 4.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MongoDB ( NASDAQ:MDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.52) by ($0.17). MongoDB had a negative return on equity of 52.05% and a negative net margin of 33.43%. The company had revenue of $303.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $282.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.15) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MongoDB, Inc. will post -5.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MDB. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on MongoDB from $350.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Redburn Partners raised MongoDB from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on MongoDB from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Truist Financial started coverage on MongoDB in a report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on MongoDB from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $336.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Dwight A. Merriman sold 14,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.13, for a total transaction of $2,806,737.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,322,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,439,830.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Thomas Bull sold 502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.84, for a total value of $99,817.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,602 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,301,141.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,002 shares of company stock valued at $18,805,503 over the last quarter. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About MongoDB

MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.

Featured Articles

