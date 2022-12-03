Northern Trust Corp Has $110.54 Million Holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,789,361 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 128,865 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.20% of PulteGroup worth $110,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of PulteGroup during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 953 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,595 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of PulteGroup by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in PulteGroup by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.34% of the company’s stock.

PHM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of PulteGroup to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.50.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.28. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.03 and a 12 month high of $58.09.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The construction company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.04 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 15.56%. Equities research analysts expect that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 10.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is presently 6.09%.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

